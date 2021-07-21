Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka HC ruling on Twitter MD plea in Ghaziabad assault case tomorrow

On June 24, the high court had granted interim protection to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and directed against any coercive action towards him.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Representational image.

The Karnataka high court on Thursday will pronounce its ruling on a plea filed by Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari challenging a notice issued to him by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with a clipping of an alleged hate crime that went viral on social media in June. The court has twice deferred its verdict in the case.

On June 24, the high court had granted interim protection to Maheshwari, a resident of Bengaluru, and directed against any coercive action towards him. The UP Police challenged this order in the Supreme Court on June 29. In anticipation of the move, Maheshwari had filed a caveat in the top court a day before, urging it to hear his representation as well.

He had earlier informed the Karnataka high court that he is ready to appear before the UP Police, only if he is assured that he would not be arrested. While the police Maheshwari to appear before them in person, the Twitter boss said he is willing to give a statement only via video conferencing.

The UP Police had filed a case against Twitter, Congress leaders and some journalists for misleading public in an assault case of an elderly Muslim man at Loni in Ghaziabas. A clipping of the 72-year-old who was allegedly forced to chant “Jai Siya Ram” by six men went viral on June 5. The accused had also forcibly chopped the man’s beard. Police later said there was no religious angle to the incident and the victim was attacked over a personal dispute.

The man's family has, however, denied the police's claims and sought further investigation into the matter.

Police said Twitter “did nothing to prevent the video from going viral.” It sent a legal notice to Maheshwari to appear before them for questioning, and sent a second notice seeking “account details” of those who posted and “promoted the video.”

Topics
twitter india karnataka high court
