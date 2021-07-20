Ghaziabad assault case: Karnataka HC to pronounce order on Twitter India MD's plea on July 22

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday deferred its verdict to Thursday on a petition filed by Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari challenging notice issued to him by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with a video of an alleged hate crime which went viral on social media in June, according to news agency ANI. Last Tuesday, it had deferred the judgement to July 20.

Earlier, on June 24, the court granted interim protection to Maheshwari, directing that no coercive action be taken against him. The UP Police challenged this order in the Supreme Court on June 29; however, anticipating this move, Maheshwari had already filed a caveat in the top court a day before, urging it to hears his side as well.

Previously, he had submitted in the Karnataka high court that he is ready to appear before the UP Police but only on the condition that he won’t be arrested. Also, while the police want Maheshwari to appear before them in person, he is willing to give a statement only via video conferencing.

The controversy pertains to an assault on an elderly Muslim man in Loni in Ghaziabad in the northern state, on June 5. The 72-year-old was allegedly forced to chant “Jai Siya Ram” by the six accused, who also forcibly chopped the man’s beard. However, the police later said that there was no religious angle to the incident, adding that the victim was, in fact, beaten up over a personal dispute.

The UP Police filed an FIR against nine entities, including Twitter, Twitter India, Congress leaders and journalists for wrongly giving a communal colour to the incident, without checking the facts. Twitter, the FIR claimed, “did nothing to prevent the video from going viral.” It then sent a legal notice to Maheshwari to appear before them for questioning, and sent a second notice seeking “account details” of those who posted and “promoted the video.”