After Goa, Karnataka bans tourists’ entry to waterfall sites

Belagavi/Panaji: Following the footsteps of its neighbouring state Goa, Karnataka has taken precautionary measures and imposed a ban on tourists entering waterfall sites in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district. The move comes after Goa banned visitors from popular waterfall destinations, including the well-known Dudhsagar waterfalls, situated on the Karnataka border.

The Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa is a prime tourist attraction, attracting visitors from across the country and the world (Wikimedia Commons)

The Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa is a prime tourist attraction, attracting visitors from across the country and the world. Tourists could previously walk along a railway track to reach the site. However, after the recent incident where two youths drowned while attempting to reach Dudhsagar, Goa authorities have prohibited tourists from walking on or along the tracks towards the waterfall.

Following the ban in Goa, many tourists from Karnataka and Maharashtra were caught off-guard and found themselves stranded on the railway tracks, unaware of the restriction. The development led to a crowd management crisis, and additional police force was called in from neighbouring stations, including Londa in Karnataka, police officials in Karnataka said.

Some tourists expressed resentment towards the authorities, stating that appropriate information should have been conveyed to neighboring states before implementing sudden decisions. They argued that they visit Goa considering its safety and atmosphere, while questioning the logic behind the ban on entering waterfall zones.

“The government should have regulated the flow of tourists. Imposing a total ban on visitors at the waterfalls does not serve any purpose,” a tourist from Karnataka said.

With rivers in spate, the road through the forest leading to Dudhsagar waterfall on the Goa-Karnataka border has also been closed for safety reasons.

The entry to Dudhsagar waterfalls, that falls within the Bhagwan Mahaveer wildlife sanctuary in Goa, has been banned both by the railway authorities, who are eager to keep trekkers off the tracks, as well as by the Goa Forest Department, who is concerned about mishaps, as several people have died while frolicking alongside waterfalls this season.

“Considering continuous heavy rain, as a precautionary measure entry to [the] National Park area and waterfall is closed for visitors by [an] order of [the] Chief Wildlife Warden, Goa. Still lots of people attempt to visit Dudhsagar waterfall, especially through the rail track route, which is very risky and is in violation of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. Entry in the area without a permit is a punishable offence and trespassers will be prosecuted as per section 51 of Act,” the state forest department had said in a statement.

The Goa Forest Department, while urging people “not to put their lives at risk, to obey rules and regulations” called on them to visit the waterfall “once the ban is lifted safely with a permit to enjoy and experience incredible natural beauty.”

“Any person who enters unauthorizedly shall be guilty of an offence under Act and will, on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 3 years or with fine or both,” the department also warned.

The railway authorities have warned travellers, tourists and passengers against alighting from trains and walking along tracks to visit Goa’s picturesque Dudhsagar waterfalls, after hundreds of tourists and trekkers who sought to visit the falls, were stopped from doing so by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), citing a ban during the rainy season.

“We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from within your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety but is also an offence under Section 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger the safety of trains. De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to cooperate and follow rules laid down for your own safety,” the South Western Railway said via their official Twitter handle.

The Goa forest department has banned the entry of revellers, picnickers and the general public at waterfalls located within wildlife sanctuaries of the state. The move comes after two persons died at a waterfall in South Goa on Sunday.

During the monsoons, waterfalls in Goa are a huge hit among picnickers and revellers. However, sadly, drownings at waterfalls are an annual occurrence as fast-flowing rivers claim lives on a regular basis.

This year, however, social media was flooded with complaints of overcrowding and misbehaviour at popular waterfalls prompting calls for the government and forest department to regulate entry into the sanctuaries, especially on weekends.

Khanapur taluk, located just 30 kilometers from the district headquarters in Belagavi, is adorned with lush forests and boasts over 50 large and small waterfalls, attracting nature-loving tourists daily. However, incidents of injuries due to animal attacks, allergies caused by touching leaves and insects, and numerous illnesses have prompted authorities to take action.

The area has also seen unfortunate incidents of attacks on young couples in isolated areas, adding to safety concerns. Despite warnings and instructions, many people continue to venture into dangerous waterfall zones, necessitating constant rescues by life-saving squads.

“The number of visitors during holidays and Sundays can exceed 50,000, making crowd management a significant challenge. Moreover, preventing them from entering the waterfall zones has become a headache and a challenging task for us,” shared Mahantesh Patil, a police constable deployed at the site.

Another concerning aspect is that some individuals indulge in immoral activities, with a few even recording such scenes to blackmail others or share them on social media. Handling such issues becomes an arduous task for the authorities, including forest guards and police personnel assigned to the region.

The recent drowning incident of a young person from Belagavi who went swimming near Chorla village has led the police department to appeal to the forest department for a ban on people entering the waterfall zones to avoid further tragedies. Consequently, the forest department has now imposed the prohibition.

