Karnataka issues Covid-19 related guidelines for Ramzan, large gatherings banned

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued Covid-19 related guidelines for observing rituals in mosques in the month of Ramadan amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the state, officials said.

Large gatherings will continue to be prohibited, wearing face masks has been made mandatory and mosques in containment zones will remain closed till the zone is denotified, according to the guidelines.

The government has advised people above 60 years of age, with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home. Seeking compliance with Covid-19 safety norms, the government has asked people to maintain adequate social distancing at all times, staggering crowd, avoiding physical contact while greeting, spitting and nose blowing shall be strictly prohibited, among several others.

Muslims across the world are observing fasts, performing acts of charity, reciting prayers and reading the Quran from Tuesday with the start of the holy month of Ramadan. They will fast daily from sunrise to sundown for a month. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, ends with Eid ul-Fitr and normally depending on the calendar it lasts either 29 or 30 days, with the sighting of the new moon as the indicator.

If a person is found to be suspected of or has contracted coronavirus disease on the premises, they will have to be isolated from others. The person will be provided with a face mask or covering till the time he or she is examined by a doctor. The authorities will have to immediately inform the nearest medical facility such as a hospital or a clinic.

Measures will have to be taken by the district health authorities for contact tracing and subsequent need for disinfection, the order added. If the person tests positive, immediate disinfection of the premises will have to be carried out.

The government has issued a separate set of rules for the management committee in which it has prescribed the protocols for people coming in to offer namaz. According to the guidelines, common prayer mats should be avoided and people should bring their own prayer mats which they may take back home.

The committee will ensure that instructions in vernacular language on preventive measures about Covid-19 are displayed prominently. Additionally, guidelines for people will be announced on loudspeaker before the namaz.

The mosque is to be disinfected at regular intervals, the order stated. In order to ensure social distancing indoors, signs in the alternate row for positioning people during the prayer with six feet in between should be followed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 fresh Covid-19 cases and 52 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 1.07 million and the toll to 12,941, the health department said on Monday.