Karnataka logs 1,102 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

Out of the total number of cases, 338 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 277 discharges and five deaths, a health department bulletin said.
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:32 AM IST
People purchase flowers for celebrating Gauri Habba a day before the Ganesha Chaturthi festival at the city market in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Shashidhar Byrappa/HT )

Karnataka logged 1,102 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,958,090 and the toll to 37,458.

The day also saw 1,458 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 2,903,547.

Out of the total number of cases, 338 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 277 discharges and five deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases in the state stood at 17,058.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.54 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in number of fatalities was Uttara Kannada with four, Dakshina Kannada (3), Mysuru (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 338, Dakshina Kannada 200, Udupi 133, Mysuru 64, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,240,310, followed by Mysuru 176,687 and Tumakuru 119,545.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 1,217,150, followed by Mysuru 173,457 and Tumakuru 117,766.

Cumulatively a total of 44,738,122 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 169,621 were on Wednesday alone.

