Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka logs 378 Covid cases in single-day spike
india news

Karnataka logs 378 Covid cases in single-day spike

Covid in Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban accounted for 195 new cases, as the city saw 239 discharges and 7 deaths.
A teacher conducts a class at a school in Bangalore on September 6. (AFP)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 12:23 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India

Bengaluru Karnataka on Friday logged 378 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,85,227 and death toll to 37,995, the health department said.

The day also saw 464 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,38,312.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 195 new cases, as the city saw 239 discharges and 7 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 8,891.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.91 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, one death each was reported from from Davangere, Dharwad, Kolar and Tumakuru.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest of 24 new cases, Mysuru and Tumakuru 23 each and Hassan 21.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,50,320 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,885 and Tumakuru 1,20,640.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,27,388, followed by Mysuru 1,76,128 and Tumakuru 1,19,279.

RELATED STORIES

Cumulatively a total of 4,99,10,988 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,03,121 were tested on Friday alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP