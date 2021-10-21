Home / India News / Karnataka logs 462 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths
Karnataka logs 462 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths

The day also saw 479 people being discharged, taking the total number of Covid recoveries to 2,937,405 in Karnataka. Active cases stood at 9,074, a department bulletin said.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:16 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka on Wednesday added 462 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 2,984,484 and 37,976, respectively, the health department said.

The day also saw 479 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,937,405. Active cases stood at 9,074, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 253 cases and six deaths, it said.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 43 in Mysuru, 32 in Tumakuru, 29 in Dakshina Kannada, 19 in Hassan, 15 in Udupi, 12 in Kodagu and 10 in Mandya.

One death each was reported in Bidar, Dharwad and Mysuru.

Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri and Raichur reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths.

Twenty-seven districts recorded zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.39 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.94 per cent.

A total of 116,121 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 49.7 million.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 61.5 million, with 162,668 people being inoculated on Wednesday, it said.

