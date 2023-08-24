Karnataka lokayukta arrests supervisor for 4.39-cr disproportionate assets

The Karnataka Lokayukta police have arrested survey supervisor K T Srinivasa Murthy on Wednesday on charges of amassing assets that appear to be beyond his legitimate income sources, officials familiar with the matter said. The officer posted at KR Puram taluk office was arrested after Lokayukta reportedly found evidence of disproportionate assets amounting to more than ₹4.39 crore.

The arrest comes after meticulous searches carried out at 14 locations in Bengaluru and Tumakuru (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest comes after meticulous searches carried out at 14 locations in Bengaluru and Tumakuru. Murthy, originally from Gubbi in Tumakuru and a resident of Kalkere, was taken into custody by the Lokayukta authorities on Wednesday.

A senior officer said that during the investigation it was found that Murthy’s family owned five liquor shops, all registered in the names of his wife, brother and sister. These establishments are spread across Bengaluru and Tumakuru. “We also suspect there could be seven more such bars owned by other proxies of his,” said the officer.

During the course of the raids, the police unearthed his ownership of two plots in Andrahalli, Hennur, and Kothanur within Bengaluru, along with two residential properties in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are actively considering the possibility of more such establishments and properties being concealed. So the investigation into his assets will continue,” he the officer added.

Srinivasa Murthy was associated with K R Puram Tahsildar Ajith Kumar Rai, who was arrested following Lokayukta-initiated searches on June 29. Rai’s assets reportedly encompassed documents pertaining to extensive land holdings spanning 100 acres, an opulent Toyota Land Cruiser valued at ₹2.5 crore, eight other SUVs, properties estimated at ₹1.9 crore, and a substantial cash amounting to ₹40 lakh.

Following these findings, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax authorities collated additional information about Rai from the Lokayukta police. Rai was subsequently granted bail.

These developments transpired against the backdrop of the Karnataka Lokayukta conductinga series of searches at 48 locations throughout the state on the preceding Thursday. The motive behind these operations was to ascertain if public officials had amassed disproportionate assets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The locations subject to the searches encompassed cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Madikeri, Tumakuru, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

This orchestrated effort underscores the Lokayukta’s commitment to unveiling cases of alleged asset accumulation that go beyond an individual’s legal means.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON