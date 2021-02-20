Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra

The Karnataka government on Saturday made Covid-19 negative certificates mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra in the state.

In a circular it said the new rule will apply to anyone arriving from Maharashtra by flights, buses, trains or private vehicles.

“The negative RT-PCR report shall be verified at the time of boarding by airlines' staff. For those travelling by bus, tickets shall be issued on production of a negative RT-PCR report or shall be checked by the bus conductor when those who booked tickets online board the bus. In trains, the TTEs shall check the negative RT-PCR test report,” the circular said.

The decision was taken after a surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. The government had introduced similar travel restrictions on those arriving from Kerala after two Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bengaluru city earlier this week.

“Mumbai has reported a near-doubling of the number of Covid-19 positive cases from around 350 per day to 645 per day within a week. Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, and other cities in Maharashtra are also reporting a significant rise in the number of cases. Over 6,000 new cases have been detected in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours for the first time in several months,” read the circular.

Apart from this, hostels and colleges should not be allowed to have visitors or relatives without obtaining express permission from the Covid nodal officers. “A list of students travelling to and from Maharashtra from hostel/college should be maintained by a competent authority. The students shall compulsorily produce RT-PCR negative test reports each time they return from Maharashtra and till the situation improves,” the government ordered.

Those who have arrived from Maharashtra in the past two weeks too must undergo RT- PCR test.