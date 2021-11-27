Karnataka may get light rain for 5 days: IMD

Bengaluru: While Bengaluru city didn’t record any rainfall in the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in the city and several areas in the south interior and coastal regions of Karnataka from Friday to Wednesday. .

According to a communication from the IMD, a cyclonic circulation prevails over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast and there are strong north-easterly winds over Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. “Under their combined influence, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next five days,” read the communication.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has stated that rain will be recorded over Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Mysuru, and Mandya districts, and dry weather is likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state. “However, we have not predicted any heavy rainfall in the state in the coming days. According to us, only scattered light rainfall will occur,” said a KSNDMC official.

No seismic activity in the state: KSNDMC

Meanwhile, KSNDMC issued a statement clarifying no seismic activity was reported in the state after a loud mysterious sound was heard in the vicinity of Bengaluru on Friday between 11.50 am and 12.15 pm. KSNDMC said that it had received reports of the sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents were received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar, and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru.

“The data was analysed from our seismic observatories for any seismic signatures /possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs show no signatures of local tremor/earthquake,” read the statement.

The clarification led to speculations that it could have been another sonic boom created by a fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Indian Air Force of Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, however, didn’t respond to queries regarding the sound.

In July this year, residents of several areas of Bengaluru, including Sarjapur, JP Nagar, Benson Town, Ulsoor, ISRO layout, and HSR layout, claimed they heard a loud boom sound, which was later thought to be sonic boom which is the sound generated by an object moving faster than sound. Such a phenomenon created a shock wave that turns into a loud sound. While it was thought that the ‘sonic boom’ might have been created by any of their flights. HAL, however, said none of its flights made the sound. In May last year, a similar sound was heard and was thought to be produced by a Sukhoi 30 which was on a sortie.