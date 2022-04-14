K'taka minister KS Eshwarappa says will quit amid row over contractor's death

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa - mired in controversy over corruption allegations leveled by a contractor who was found dead this week and facing massive pressure to step down - said Thursday evening that he would resign. "Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM (Basavaraj Bommai). I thank you all for co-operation," he was quoted by ANI.

Eshwarappa had so far insisted he would not resign despite clamour from opposition parties. He was backed by the chief minister, who said no action would be taken against his colleague till the police - who have filed a FIR against Eshwarappa - complete their investigation.

Bommai today also slammed the Congress over the protests against Eshwarappa, declaring the opposition party 'doesn't have any moral right... (it) is a Gangotri of corruption'.

The opposition, led by the Congress, has called vociferously for Eshwarappa's resignation.

Earlier today top Congress leaders, including state unit chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, were detained while trying to march on Bommai's home.

The police resorted to some force to disperse the demonstrators.

After they were released Shivakumar and several others resumed their protests - this time in front of the Vidhan Soudha in state capital Bengaluru.

Protests were also held in other areas of the state.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said it was ‘not fair’ of the ruling BJP to fail to act against Eshwarappa given the allegations were not made by the opposition party.

Patil died, allegedly by suicide, Tuesday.

His body was discovered by police in Udupi district. He had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for roadworks worth ₹4 crore and, in a message sent to media houses, blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

"I suspect he might have committed suicide out of fear because he was given notice [over the allegations]," Eshwarappa had said.

Santosh Patil's remains arrived at his residence in Belagavi earlier on Thursday, a day after his family refused to accept the body till the accused were arrested.

With input from ANI