Karnataka ministers allotted districts to check Covid, floods

Bengaluru: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that all newly inducted ministers will be assigned districts to take care of in the wake of the floods and the threat of the imminent third wave of Covid-19 infections in the state.

“All ministers will visit districts assigned to them and review the flood and Covid-19 situation in the district and the relief works taken up and report the requirement of additional assistance for relief,” a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated.

Karnataka is witnessing heavy rainfall in several districts which has inundated several villages in at least 13 districts and has so far lost just as many human lives.

Interestingly, the 29 ministers who were inducted on Wednesday are yet to be allotted portfolios, but instead they have been assigned districts to manage floods and Covid-19 preparations.

The Bommai government, in its first cabinet meeting held after the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, also decided to reconstitute the Covid-19 taskforce that was last led by then deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Karnataka has seen a spike in covid-19 cases and authorities are hoping not to make the same mistakes that it did during the first and second waves which cost lives and livelihoods.

Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday said that Bengaluru has a less than 1% Covid positivity rate with around 400 cases every day. “However, there is a risk of cases increasing as the virus is spreading in the neighbouring states. In this regard, Covid guidelines must be followed without fail in all apartments,” he said in his conversations with resident welfare associations.

Gupta also held meetings with trade associations across Bengaluru.

He said that the government had unlocked the city to facilitate all business activities to take place but failure of following Covid appropriate behaviour were not being followed, leading to the possibility of another spread.