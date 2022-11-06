Karnataka MLA alleges ‘negligence’ in probe into nephew’s murder

Karnataka legislator MP Renukacharya, whose nephew Chandrashekar was found dead in his car which was fished out of the Tunga canal in Davanagere district on November 3, has hit out at the police saying they are not taking any action in the case.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Honnalli MLA said: “He (Chandrashekar) was the nephew of an MLA and he could not be given protection. What will the common man’s plight be?”

Calling Chandrashekhar his “son” and protege, Renukacharya said that all the leads found in the case so far were dug up by his party workers and that the “negligence” of the police was clearly visible.

“It is a pre-planned murder. My son has been brutally tortured and killed. The negligence of the police department is clearly visible. My party workers and supporters had used drone cameras. They detected the car. All this is being done by people of my constituency. Police did not do any of it. I am not saying it, people are talking about it,” he said.

Chandrashekhar (25), the son of contractor MP Ramesh and former zilla panchayat president Uma, was missing since October 30 and the police had launched a manhunt to find him. His decomposed body was found inside his car which was pulled out from the Tunga canal near Kadakatte village in Honnali taluk on November 3.

On Friday, police had registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 224 (unlawful apprehension) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. A special investigation team (SIT) had been formed to investigate the case.

On Friday, Renukacharya, who is also chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s political secretary, demanded that the murder probe be conducted appropriately. “Chandrashekar was growing as my successor in Honnali assembly constituency...The truth has to come out. I am maintaining calm. Don’t try to provoke me,” he said.

“I got life threats one year ago. I had spoken about it with local police. They should have investigated the matter. Security should have been tightened. No security was given,” he added.

Renukacharya maintained that miscreants had killed his nephew somewhere else and dumped the body with the car into the canal.

A senior officer of the SIT refused to comment on the MLA’s remarks and said they were looking at the case from all angles. “We understand that emotions are high, but we are looking at the case methodically. Forensic teams have collected evidence, and the reports are expected soon. We are questioning suspects as well. Most importantly, based on the family’s complaint have registered a murder case and we are probing the case,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, when HT asked Davangere superintendent of police CB Ryshyanth how they found the vehicle, he said some local residents had spotted parts of the car and informed the police.

According to an officer privy to the investigation, Chandrashekar had left home on October 3 at 11 am and had met spiritual leader Vinay Guruji in Gowri Gadde of Shivamogga district. His car was spotted on CCTV footage installed at a petrol bunk in Shivamogga around midnight. He went missing on his way back to Honnali taluk, police said. He was travelling with a friend who was identified as Kiran and was said to be returning to Honnali. Kiran is in police custody now, said the officer.

“We have found CCTV footage suggesting that his car passed Nyamathi circle at 11.58 pm. We think the car was passing at a speed of 100 km/hour. At 12.06 am, his phone was switched off. We are currently going through electronic evidence, like the tower locations and call details records, very thoroughly,” said Alok Kumar, additional director general of police, law and order.

When asked about the prima facia findings of the case, the ADGP refused to comment until all reports are available.

“Forensic teams have arrived from Davangere and Hubli. They have been given a detailed brief to look into the physical, biological and toxicological evidence in the case. The post-mortem was conducted last night in Davangere. We expect that the report will be available in two to three days. We are looking at all angles,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, forensic teams conducted a six-hour search at the crime scene on Fridayb and inspected the car as well.

When asked about the role of Kiran in the case, SP Ryshyanth said police are questioning him. “Since he was the last person to meet him (Chandrashekhar), we are taking his statement and verifying his claims. We are looking at his CDR [call data records] and tower locations as well,” he said.

The murder case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Chandrashekar’s father MP Ramesh. “My son Chandrashekar’s body was found in the backseat of the car. When they were taking out his body, there were marks on his hands suggesting that his hands were tied. We also noticed injuries to his ears. There are other signs of him being attacked with weapons. Some miscreants have murdered my son and to make it look an accident, they placed him at the rear seat and pushed the car into the canal,” the complaint stated.

