Karnataka moral policing victim alleges assault by police official, complaint filed

Bengaluru: A student, who was among the victims of a recent moral policing incident at Someshwar Beach, has lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner, alleging assault by a personnel from the Ullal police station.

The moral policing incident took place on June 1. (Getty Images)

The student, who wasn’t named by the police, said that after he was assaulted by locals, the sub-inspector of the Ullal police station summoned him to the station and coerced him into signing a blank sheet of paper. When the student raised concerns about this act, he claimed to have faced further physical assault.

The Mangaluru police commissioner Kuldeep Jain said that in order to conduct a thorough investigation, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), law and order, has conducted a probe into the incident. “A victim student has raised a complaint against local police station personnel for improper behaviour. We have considered this complaint seriously. I have asked DCP law and order to investigate the matter. If the police station personnel are found to have committed the atrocity, disciplinary action will be taken,” he said.

The incident took place on the evening of June 1, when three female students from a local paramedical college visited Someshwar Beach, accompanied by three male students from the same college.

The police said that the three boys and three girls were at Someshwara Beach. Around 7.30 pm, a group of about 10 people questioned the boys and after asking their names, the group started assaulting them. The 112 Emergency response support system vehicle of the police, which got wind of the incident, rushed to the spot.

The three injured boys were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following their complaint against the unknown people, the city police have formed three teams to look for the people allegedly involved in the incident. Police Commissioner Jain said a case for offences of rioting (Section 146 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)) and attempt to murder (Section 307 of IPC) has been registered.

