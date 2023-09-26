Karnataka ordered to release 3000 cusecs Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days starting from September 28.

This decision comes at a time when various organisations are staging protests in Bengaluru and Mandya, demanding that the state not release water to Tamil Nadu. . Pro-Kannada organisations are observing ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on Tuesday over the ongoing water dispute between the two states. .

The decision was taken at a CWRC meeting in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu initially sought 24,000 cusecs of water, which was subsequently reduced to 10,000 cusecs and then further lowered to 5,000 cusecs

A communication from deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s office said that representatives from Karnataka argued that the state had experienced a considerable shortfall in the inflow of water into its reservoirs.

“The cumulative inflow shortfall to Karnataka’s four reservoirs up to September 25 is 53.04%,” the communication read.

“The Government of Karnataka, in its order dated September 13, declared 161 Talukas in the state as severely drought-affected and 34 Talukas as moderately drought-affected. Out of these, 32 severely drought-affected Talukas and 15 moderately drought-affected Talukas fall within the Cauvery basin. This aspect needs utmost recognition and invites critical consideration by the committee,” the communication said.

The state representatives further argued that Karnataka is not in a position to release any water from its reservoirs or contribute any water from its reservoirs to the flows that need to be maintained at the interstate border at Biligundlu.

On their part, Tamil Nadu representatives argued that Karnataka had to reduce its irrigation supply based on the distress proportion. Karnataka had to release the shortfall quantity immediately and further flows as per the distress proportion, they argued.

“Finally, CWRC recommended that Karnataka ensure the realisation of 3,000 cusecs at Biligundlu starting from September 28 (8 am) up to October 10,” the statement concluded.

Responding to the decision Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka’s water resources minister, said that the order is a victory for people’s struggle. “The Tamil Nadu government had sought 12,000 cusecs of water. The decision to not allow Tamil Nadu’s demand is a victory for our people’s struggle. At a given point in time, around 2,000 cusecs of water flow to Tamil Nadu. We just need to add another 1,000 cusecs of water. Since yesterday (Monday), we have also seen some increase in inflow. It is a matter of happiness that Tamil Nadu’s demand has been rejected by the committee,” he said.

The directions of the CWRC come after the Supreme Court on September 21 refused to interfere with the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and CWRC, directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

On September 18, the CWMA asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, upholding CWRC’s September 12 order demanding the same.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast said while Karnataka is expected to receive rain in the next seven days, the Cauvery catchment area is unlikely to receive much.

The IMD forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday to October 4 over isolated parts of Karnataka. Heavy rains are expected over North Interior Karnataka and coastal districts. Coastal districts are likely to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 100 mm over the next few days. However, the Cauvery catchment area, which has experienced over 50% shortfall in rainfall, is not expected to receive any considerable amount of rain, as per the forecast.

