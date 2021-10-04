Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka records 664 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in single day
india news

Karnataka records 664 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in single day

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:52 AM IST
A total of 126,386 samples were tested for Covid-19 in Karnataka on Sunday. (Agencies)
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka added 664 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 2,977,889 and the toll to 37,819.

The day also saw 711 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,927,740, leaving 12,301 active cases, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 196 cases and three deaths, it said. After several weeks, Dakshina Kannada district, which was the second major Covid hotspot, saw a decline in numbers. However, Mysuru on Sunday reported 101 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 77 in Dakshina Kannada, 52 in Kodagu, 45 in Hassan, 43 in Uttara Kannada and 33 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi and Raichur reported zero infections and no Covid-19 related deaths.

Twenty four districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. A total of 126,386 samples were tested in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far in Karnataka to over 40 million. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 56 million, with 21,971 people being inoculated on Sunday.

