Karnataka records over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, 1st time in 2021 | Key points

Karnataka records over 1,000 new Covid-19 infections, 1st time in 2021 | Key points

A day after experts warned of a second wave of Covid-19 waiting to strike Karnataka, the state on Tuesday recorded 1,135 new Covid-19 infections for the first time in 2021. The last time the state had cases over 1,000 was in December — 1,005 fresh cases were recorded on December 24.

Given the overall surge of new infections across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers/heads of all states/UTs.

Here is all you need to know about Karnataka's Covid-19 surge

> After Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka is the fourth state that is contributing the highest to India's daily Covid-19 caseload.

> According to the Union health ministry's bulletin on Tuesday, Karnataka contributed 3.97 per cent to India's active caseload.

> Bengaluru Urban is reporting the maximum number of fresh infections in the state. On Tuesday, 710 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

> Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recently chaired a meeting with senior officials and members of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee. Experts in that meeting opined that the surge is an indication of a second wave.

> Positivity rate has increased in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada.

> The chief minister has also urged people to abide by Covid-19 rules if they do not want a lockdown.