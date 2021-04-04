Karnataka records slight rise in daily Covid-19 tally, Bengaluru Urban leads the count

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 4,553 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the state-wide tally to 10,15,155, according to state health department bulletin. Fifteen fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 12,625. This marks a slight rise from the 4,373 cases recorded on Saturday.

Bengaluru Urban continues to contribute the maximum number of cases to the state’s Covid-19 tally, recording 2787 new cases on Sunday, marking a slight dip from the 3,002 cases reported on Saturday, according to health department bulletin. Mysuru stood a distant second with 260 cases, trailed by Kalaburgi (170) and Bengaluru Rural (155).

Bengaluru Urban also reported eight out of 15 fatalities recorded on Sunday. The rest were reported in Kalaburagi (3), Dharwada (2), one each from Hassana, and Tumakuru.

As of Sunday, Karnataka has 39,092 active cases of Covid-19, with 331 of them currently being treated in Intensive Care Units across the state.

According to state government figures, 1,18,933 Covid-19 tests were carried out on Sunday. Out of this, 1,19,881 were RT-PCR tests, and the number total tests done till date has exceeded the two crore-mark, said the Karnataka health department.

The Karnataka government on Sunday relaxed a previously enforced complete closure order on gymnasiums, allowing them to operate with 50 per cent capacity, PTI reported. However, the curbs imposed on public spaces, gatherings, and educational institutions will remain.

Gyms have been asked to follow proper social distancing measures, encourage wearing of face masks, ensure provision of hand sanitisers, and sanitise equipment after every use. Any failure to comply with Covid-19 preventative measures will result in a complete closure, the government warned.