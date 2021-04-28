Karnataka reports 39,047 new Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike

Karnataka recorded 39,047 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the state-wide tally of active cases to 3,28,884, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department. This marks a significant jump from the 31,830 new cases the state recorded on Tuesday.

About 229 infected individuals also succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 15,036. As of today, the case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.58%. A total of 1,71,997 tests were conducted on Wednesday, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.58%.

Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally and recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Mysuru and Kolara trailed Bengaluru with 1,759 and 1,194 cases, respectively.

Karnataka is currently under a 14-day lockdown which came into force from Tuesday night. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa urged people on Twitter to follow lockdown rules and stay indoors to help break the chain of virus transmission

"The 2 weeks of strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the government, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted

The state government asked returnees from Covid-19-affected countries and their contacts to isolate at homes for a period of 14 days from arrival in India even if they do not exhibit any Covid-related symptoms.