Home / India News / Karnataka reports 39,047 new Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike
india news

Karnataka reports 39,047 new Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike

Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally and recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 08:18 PM IST
About 229 infected individuals also succumbed to Covid-19 in Karnataka over the last 24 hours. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka recorded 39,047 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the state-wide tally of active cases to 3,28,884, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department. This marks a significant jump from the 31,830 new cases the state recorded on Tuesday.

About 229 infected individuals also succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 15,036. As of today, the case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.58%. A total of 1,71,997 tests were conducted on Wednesday, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.58%.

Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally and recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Mysuru and Kolara trailed Bengaluru with 1,759 and 1,194 cases, respectively.

Karnataka is currently under a 14-day lockdown which came into force from Tuesday night. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa urged people on Twitter to follow lockdown rules and stay indoors to help break the chain of virus transmission

"The 2 weeks of strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the government, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted

The state government asked returnees from Covid-19-affected countries and their contacts to isolate at homes for a period of 14 days from arrival in India even if they do not exhibit any Covid-related symptoms.

Karnataka recorded 39,047 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the state-wide tally of active cases to 3,28,884, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department. This marks a significant jump from the 31,830 new cases the state recorded on Tuesday.

About 229 infected individuals also succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 15,036. As of today, the case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.58%. A total of 1,71,997 tests were conducted on Wednesday, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.58%.

Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally and recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Mysuru and Kolara trailed Bengaluru with 1,759 and 1,194 cases, respectively.

Karnataka is currently under a 14-day lockdown which came into force from Tuesday night. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa urged people on Twitter to follow lockdown rules and stay indoors to help break the chain of virus transmission

"The 2 weeks of strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the government, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted

The state government asked returnees from Covid-19-affected countries and their contacts to isolate at homes for a period of 14 days from arrival in India even if they do not exhibit any Covid-related symptoms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka covid-19 in india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP