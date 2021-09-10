Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka reports its lowest number of Covid deaths in second wave
india news

Karnataka reports its lowest number of Covid deaths in second wave

Karnataka logged 1,074 new cases of corona infections taking the total number of cases so far to 29,59,164.
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:35 AM IST
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a girl for the Covid-19 test inside a train compartment in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Bengaluru Karnataka on Thursday reported the lowest number of deaths due to COVID-19, since the beginning of the second wave, with 4 fatalities, taking the toll so far due to the pandemic to 37,462, the health department said.

The state logged 1,074 new cases of corona infections taking the total number of cases so far to 29,59,164.

The day also saw 1,136 discharges, taking the total recoveries in the state to 29,04,683.

“Karnataka records the lowest death tally in the 2nd wave today,” Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet sharing the details of today’s COVID bulletin.

COVID second wave had begun in Karnataka, during the mid of March.

Out of 4 deaths reported on Thursday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban, and one in Hassan.

Out of 1,074 new cases reported on Thursday, 343 were from Bengaluru Urban, and the city saw 251 discharges.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 16,992.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.63 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.37 per cent.

RELATED STORIES

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 343, Dakshina Kannada 176, Udupi 126, Hassan 81, Chikkamagaluru 68, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,40,653, followed by Mysuru 1,76,735 and Tumakuru 1,19,567.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,17,401, followed by Mysuru 1,73,542 and Tumakuru 1,17,813.

Cumulatively a total of 4,49,07,570 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,69,448 were tested on Thursday alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will act after getting report on Nipah impact in Karnataka: Bommai

VHP workers protests against civic body for cutting Ganesh festival days

Clear arrears of 94-year-old freedom fighter, HC tells Karnataka govt

Karnataka: Case against district officials after 100 dog carcasses found
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP