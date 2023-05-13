Karnataka 2023 election result LIVE: Madikeri, Virajpet, Piriyapatna, Hunasuru, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja
Read LIVE counting updates from Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Hunasuru, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja seats for 2023.
Karnataka election 2023 results: Mysore73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Mysore area constituencies are Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Hunasuru, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja.
In 2018, Appachu Ranjan M P from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Madikeri constituency of Karnataka by securing 70,631 votes. The Virajpet constituency in Karnataka was won by K G Bopaiah from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018, with a total of 77,944 votes. In 2018, K. Mahadeva from the Janata Dal (Secular) emerged victorious in the Periyapatna constituency of Karnataka by securing 77,770 votes. The Hunasuru constituency in Karnataka was won by the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Adaguru H Vishwanath in 2018, with a total of 91,667 votes. In 2018, G.T. Devegowda from the Janata Dal (Secular) emerged victorious in the Chamundeshwari constituency of Karnataka by securing 121,325 votes. The Krishnaraja constituency in Karnataka was won by S A Ramadas from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018, with a total of 78,573 votes. In 2018, L. Nagendra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Chamaraja constituency of Karnataka by securing 51,683 votes. The Narasimharaja constituency in Karnataka was won by Tanveer Sait from the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2018, with a total of 62,268 votes.
Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
|Seats
|Candidates
|Party
|Leading Margin
|Madikeri
|DR. MANTAR GOWDA
|INC
|16065
|Virajpet
|K.G.BOPAIAH
|BJP
|2167
|Piriyapatna
|K. VENKATESH
|INC
|15706
|Hunasuru
|G.D. HARISH GOWDA
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|3074
|Chamundeshwari
|G. T. DEVEGOWDA
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|20814
|Krishnaraja
|T.S. SRIVATHSA
|BJP
|900
|Chamaraja
|K. HARISH GOWDA
|INC
|5716
|Narasimharaja
|TANVEER SAIT
|INC
|11156
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:28 AM
INC hoping Mysore in their favour
"It's still the initial stage. We will form government on our own strength Congress will win with over 120 seats", says Senior Congress Leader Siddaramaiah
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:04 AM
G. T. DEVEGOWDA dominating Chamundeshwari
JD(S) candidate G. T. DEVEGOWDA is conquering Chamundeshwari with a humongous 11034 vote lead.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:07 AM
Mysore area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Mysore area constituencies
Fri, 12 May 2023 10:59 PM
Mysore Election Result: Counting on May 13
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.