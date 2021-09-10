Karnataka to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi for only 3 days from today

Karnataka will celebrate a curtailed Ganesh Chaturthi festival from Friday onwards in districts where the test positivity rate (TPR) is less than two per cent in order to keep Covid-19 infections in check. "Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said in a circular, according to news agency PTI.

“Only eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be allowed. Distribution of food and prasad will not be allowed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. No function to take place in districts with more than two per cent positivity rate in view of the pandemic,” Gupta added.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday banned animal slaughter and sale of meat in view of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. "BBMP bans slaughter of animal and meat sale on September 10, 2021, on Ganesha Chaturthi,” according to an official order.

Karnataka on Thursday reported four fatalities—the lowest number of deaths due to Covid-19, since the beginning of the second wave. The new fatalities have taken the state’s Covid-19 death toll so far to 37,462, the health department said.

Lord Ganesh's birth is celebrated annually on Ganesh Chaturthi that falls in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu calendar, and in August or September according to the Gregorian calendar. Devotees across the nation have geared up to celebrate the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival with less pomp and vigour amid Covid-19 restrictions and protocols. Like last year, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has again put a halt to large-scale celebrations in many parts of the nation this year too.

Here's the full list of guidelines:

1. As per the fresh order, Gupta said that Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris have been banned in Bengaluru.

2. The BBMP asked people to immerse the traditional Ganesha idol, made up of biodegradable material, in their homes in buckets or mobile tankers of the civic agency.

3. Ganeshas installed at public places should be of a maximum of four feet height.

4. The immersion of idols in lakes has been banned.

5. One Ganesha idol at a public place in each ward is permitted for which the organisers will have to get the nod from the BBMP.