Karnataka to restart vaccination for foreign-bound students, workers and sportspersons

The vaccination programme will restart on June 22 at the city university campus, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the deputy chief minister and head of Karnataka’s task force on Covid-19 said on Sunday.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The Karnataka government on Sunday said that it will restart the vaccination drive for students and nationals going abroad as well as those headed for the Tokyo Olympics. The drive was briefly suspended after specialised centres that began the drive on June 1 were shut down due to low turnout.

The vaccination programme will restart on June 22 at the city university campus, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the deputy chief minister and head of Karnataka’s task force on Covid-19 said on Sunday.

“The competent authority is entrusted to verify the documents of those who come to get the jab,” Narayan said.

This validation needs to be uploaded on the CoWin portal to get vaccinated, Narayan said.

The restarting of the drive comes at a time when several people had complained of not being able to get vaccinated in other centres, leading to confusion among this section.

The east zone health officer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) will be in-charge of vaccinations for the section of people who have completed their first dose and will administer the second one after a gap of 28 days.

“This is the second such drive being arranged for students and workers going abroad. Earlier, when the first drive was conducted at the same venue during the first week of June around 1500 people got jabbed,” Narayan said.

Karnataka has so far administered 18,452,895 doses of vaccines of which the second dose accounts for 3,223,213, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

