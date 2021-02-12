Home / India News / Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs
Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

According to him, he has to pay house rent, buy groceries, take care of the education of his children and foot the medical bills of his parents.
PTI, Koppal
The bus conductor claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.(HT FILE)

Unable to meet daily expenses due to "deduction of salary", a 38-year-old bus conductor working with the state owned transport corporation has posted on a social media site that he was ready to sell his kidney.

He claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition. "I am a transport employee. I don't have money to pay for my ration and house rent. Hence, I have put my kidney on sale. Here is my phone number," Hanumanth Kalegar, who is working at the Gangavati depot of the North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), posted on Facebook.

He said even after working with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and now with the NEKRTC, there has been no improvement in his financial situation.

Left with no option, he decided to sell his kidney, he told reporters.

According to him, he has to pay house rent, buy groceries, take care of the education of his children and foot the medical bills of his parents.

He added that he had to send his son studying in fourth standard to grandparents to take care of his education.

NEKRTC's Koppal Divisional Controller M A Mulla told PTI that the conductor has been irregular in his duty due to which his take-home pay is very less.

"I told his family to ensure that he goes to work regularly without which his condition won't improve," Mulla said.

