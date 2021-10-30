Karnataka, UIDAI, I-T dept flag concerns over Personal Data Protection Bill

The Karnataka government, the Income Tax (I-T) department and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officials have flagged concerns regarding the current form of the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019 as the house panel met stakeholders in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday, people familiar with the matter said.

“Concerns have been raised by government of Karnataka about various provisions of the PDP Bill. The government feels that some of the provisions are onerous and will not provide the state much flexibility considering the manner in which bill is presently structured,” one of the people mentioned above said.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, set up to look into the draft law since 2019 and submit its report, has been given several deadline extensions. The report drafted was yet to be circulated for final inputs by members despite their demands.

As per the summary now shared, the report proposes to treat social media platforms as publishers -- a move that would make them liable for content posted by users -- and to add back the condition of “just, fair, reasonable and proportionate” in Section 35, which deals with exemptions that the government can claim in accessing personal data, one of the people cited above said.

This was of particular concern because the bill cleared by the government allowed for the government to claim an exemption as long as it felt it was “necessary or expedient” to do so in a particular set of circumstances, such as those relating to national security.

There has also been pushback against social media companies being treated as publishers and both the I-T department and UIDAI have sought exemptions under section 35.