Karnataka warns pharma majors of legal action for not supplying Remdesivir

The Karnataka government on Tuesday served notices to pharmaceutical majors Cipla and Jubilant warning them of legal proceedings for not supplying adequate quantities of Remdesivir injection bottles as directed by the Government of India.

In a notice to the pharmaceutical companies, the Principal Secretary in the Revenue department N Manjunatha Prasad said they were ordered to deliver 62,000 vials of Remdesivir injection, but they supplied very less consignment.

Cipla and Jubilant were ordered to supply 30,000 and 32,000 vials respectively by May 9. However, they supplied only 10,840 and 17,601 vials on May 8.

The two companies failed to supply the requisite quantity as directed by the Government of India, which has severely impacted treatment of patients requiring Remdesivir vials in the state, the notices said.

The companies have been asked to immediately fulfill the supply obligation of Remdesivir vials, as allotted by the Government of India to the state as of Tuesday within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice.

"Non-adherence or non-compliance of these directions by M/s Jubilant Limited and M/s Cipla Limited shall be liable to be proceeded under section 58 and 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal actions under relevant section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable," Prasad said in his order.

Remdesivir injections are in high demand as it is vital for the Covid patients with severe lung infections.

Many people have been arrested for selling the drug in black market at an exorbitant price.

Police have also arrested a few who were selling fake Remdesivir injections to the needy at astronomical prices.

With Covid infections surging, the demand for Remdesivir has sky-rocketed.