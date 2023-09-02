Karnataka: Deve Gowda’s grandson disqualified as Hassan MP by HC

The Karnataka high court on Friday disqualified Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna as the member of Parliament (MP) representing Hassan, holding the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda guilty of electoral malpractice.

MP Prajwal Revanna (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The decision came on two petitions -- one filed a voter from the constituency and another by the defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, who later joined the JD(S) and is now a lawmaker of the party.

Justice K Natarajan ruled partially in favour of the pleas filed by G Devaraj Gowda, the voter, and A Manju, the BJP-turned-JD(S) leader. He also directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against Prajwal for election malpractice as per the conduct of election process rules.

“Both the election petitions filed by the petitioners are allowed in part. The election of the returned candidate, respondent No. 1, namely Prajwal Revanna alias Prajwal R, Member of Parliament, constituency 16, Hassan (general), having been declared as a returned candidate dated 23.5.2019, is hereby declared as null and void,” justice Natarajan said.

The high court, however, dismissed pleas to declare Manju as the winner, saying he was also involved in corrupt practices. “The prayer of the petitioners in both cases to declare A Manju as a returned candidate is rejected in view of the findings that he himself (is) involved in corrupt practices,” the judge said.

The HC directed the Election Commission to take action against Prajwal’s father HD Revanna and brother Suraj Revanna for election malpractices.

“HD Revanna and Suraj Revanna are named in the complaint under the Representation of People’s Act for having committed corrupt practice at the time of the election, and also A Manju, who is also involved in corrupt practice. Election Commission to issue notice and comply with conduct of election process rules,” the HC said.

Prajwal -- the only candidate from the JD(S) to win in the 2019 polls -- said he was yet to receive a copy of the order. “I just came to know about the order...I will discuss further steps with my lawyers ,” he said.

His father and former minister HD Revanna said that they will abide by the court order and make further statements after reading the judgment. “His lawyers are there. They will decide the future course of action. We will abide by the law,” he said.

Manju -- who fought the Lok Sabha elections against Revanna on a BJP ticket and lost, then joined the JD(S) and is currently a member of the assembly -- hailed the verdict.

“In that situation, I had to fight. I fought against him, and I won the case. I am happy. It was the Gowda family that got me (back to) JD(S). When I was joining, there was no talk of this (the case). When I was fighting that case, no one supported me; only the law was with me. Now, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy are with me,” he said.

Manju and Devaraj Gowda approached the HC WHEN, alleging Prajwal deliberately concealed critical information in his election affidavit, especially on the number of properties owned.

Manju had filed an objection on May 15, 2019 against Prajwal’s affidavit to the then returning officer (RO) and Hassan deputy commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis. After hearing the petitioner, the RO had said that the complainant could move court.

In his complaint, Manju said Prajwal gave false information in his election affidavit and suppressed the true worth of his properties and bank balance. In one case, Manju alleged that a convention hall owned by Prajwal was worth at least ₹5 crore but was declared as worth only ₹14 lakh. He also alleged that instead of ₹5 lakh as declared, one of Prajwal’s bank accounts held ₹48 lakh.

The ruling effectively bars Prajwal from participating in any elections for the next six years, unless the Supreme Court suspends his sentence or overturns his conviction.

(With PTI inputs)

