Karnataka minister quitting not enough: Congress leader on contractor death

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa’s decision to step down is not enough, and he “must be arrested,” the Congress’s DK Shivakumar said as the party held its overnight protest at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Shivakumar, along with other top Congress leaders - including former chief minister Siddaramaiah - were briefly detained on Thursday after they led a massive demonstration in the state capital over the death of a contractor. Santosh Patil is said to have been pushed to suicide after he was asked to pay bribes by Eshwarappa.

“Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he (Eshwarappa) has to be arrested (in connection with the death case of contractor Santosh Patil)...,” the Karnataka Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“His (contractor Santosh Patil) mother, wife, brother, everyone has alleged that he was tortured and was asked for a 40 per cent commission; where's the FIR on that?... our agitation is not on behalf of DK Shivakumar or the Congress, it's the voice of Karnataka,” he added.

An FIR was filed against the minister and two of his aides on Wednesday. As the matter triggered a political row in the southern state, the 73-year-old BJP leader - after earlier saying he won’t resign - on Thursday said he would quit.

“Under the government led by Basavaraj Bommai, I have worked as a minister till today. Today, I have made a decision that I will resign from the post of minister tomorrow (Friday),” Eshwarappa said on Thursday evening.

“In such issues, those who have helped me grow, senior, to the chief minister and national leaders no one should feel embarrassed. For this one reason, I am resigning,” Eshwarappa said.

Patil was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. A contractor and BJP worker, he blamed the Karnanataka minister and his aides for forcing him to take the extreme step in his purported suicide note.

Soon after the minister's announcement to quit, the Congress’s Randeep Surjewala had tweeted: "Minister Eshwarappa’s belated resignation is too little, too late. Eshwarappa has to be arrested. S. 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act must be added to the FIR. High Court monitored SIT must investigate & file challan. Independent probe of 40% Commission Bommai Govt! (sic)”

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had slammed the Congress on Thursday, saying the party “does not have moral right to protest”.

