Modi govt to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor tomorrow, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will be reopened on Wednesday as decided by the Narendra Modi government.

The visa-free 4.7-km corridor connects the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It was shut in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Shah said the decision would benefit a large number Sikh pilgrims and reflected the reverence of the Modi government towards Guru Nanak and the community.

“In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17,” Shah wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community,” he added.

“The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on 19th of November and I am sure that PM @NarendraModi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country.”

Earlier in the day, it was reported by news agency ANI that the Ministry of External Affairs and Union Home Ministry were considering the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor and that an official announcement in this regard would be made soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON