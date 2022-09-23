Kartavya Path to get new police station. Details here

A new police state for Kartavya Path, the newly inaugurated stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath, will be set up soon.

According to a government notification, the jurisdiction of the police station will be limited to the North Block, Rail Bhawan (exclusive) Raisina Road, Krishi Bhawan, INGCA (inclusive) Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, and JSR Round About, in the north direction.

The location of the police station is yet to be decided, a senior police officer said, according to a PTI report.

The Kartavya Path Police Station will oversee "local areas which have been excluded from the jurisdiction of police stations Tilak Marg, South Avenue and Parliament Street" - the three nearest police stations.

The jurisdiction of the police state will include Man Singh Road roundabout VP House, Vigyan Bhawan, National Museum, Nirman Bhawan, Udhyog Bhawan roundabout and Sunehari Bagh Masjid (inclusive) in the south direction.

Raksha Bhawan (inclusive) Ashok Road, C-Hexagon up to Akbar Road, Vanijy Bhawan (inclusive) Akbar Road, C-Hexagon along with National Stadium (inclusive), in the east, and North and South Block, West Boundary wall (exclusive) Road towards RP Bhawan, in the west, the notification said.

Kartavya Path was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project that also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

