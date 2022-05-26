Karti Chidambaram gets interim relief from arrest till May 30 in ED case on ‘visa scam’

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30 in an alleged money laundering case registered in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court grants interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30 in an alleged money laundering case registered by ED in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

A day ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the money laundering case against the Lok Sabha MP, his close aide S Bhaskararaman, and others in the matter related to facilitation of project visas for Chinese nationals for a power project of the Vedanta group in Punjab in return for bribes, at a time when his father was the union home minister.

Hours ago, the Congress MP reached the CBI headquarters to join the investigation into the alleged scam.

A special court had ordered him to join the CBI investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the UK and Europe, where he had gone with the permission of the Supreme Court and the special court itself.

The MP returned from his trip on Wednesday.

