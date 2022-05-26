Home / India News / Karti Chidambaram gets interim relief from arrest till May 30 in ED case on ‘visa scam’
india news

Karti Chidambaram gets interim relief from arrest till May 30 in ED case on ‘visa scam’

  • The Rouse Avenue Court granted the interim protection from arrest till May 30 in the alleged money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the alleged visa scam.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives to appear before the CBI to join the investigation in Delhi on Thursday.(PTI)
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives to appear before the CBI to join the investigation in Delhi on Thursday.(PTI)
Updated on May 26, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30 in an alleged money laundering case registered in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam.

A day ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the money laundering case against the Lok Sabha MP, his close aide S Bhaskararaman, and others in the matter related to facilitation of project visas for Chinese nationals for a power project of the Vedanta group in Punjab in return for bribes, at a time when his father was the union home minister.

Hours ago, the Congress MP reached the CBI headquarters to join the investigation into the alleged scam.

A special court had ordered him to join the CBI investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the UK and Europe, where he had gone with the permission of the Supreme Court and the special court itself.

The MP returned from his trip on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
karti chidambaram
karti chidambaram
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out