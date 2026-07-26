Karunanidhi's granddaughter booked for slapping SBI manager in Chennai; incident caught on CCTV

Kayalvizhi, daughter of former Union minister MK Alagiri and granddaughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, has been booked for allegedly assaulting and intimidating the manager of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chennai.

A video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday. (X video grab)

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The case was registered after an SBI official lodged a complaint, news agency PTI reported. The alleged incident took place on July 20 at the SBI's NRI branch in Adyar and was captured on the branch's CCTV cameras, police said, according to the agency.

A video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Watch video here:

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{{^usCountry}} HT did not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT did not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

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The CCTV footage shows Kayalvizhi,engaged in a heated exchange with the branch manager inside his office. During the argument, she appears to imitate the manager's posture before slapping him across the face. Another man present in the room is seen holding her arm and seemingly trying to calm the situation as the exchange continues.

Dispute over faulty lift

According to police, the SBI NRI branch operates from a commercial building that is allegedly owned by Kayalvizhi.

When she visited the property a few days ago, an argument broke out between her and the branch manager over a malfunctioning lift in the building, police said.

During the conversation inside the manager's office, Kayalvizhi allegedly slapped the official on his cheek, police said, adding that the incident was recorded on CCTV.

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She has been booked on charges of assaulting and threatening the bank official. Further investigation is underway

Controversy over Kannada at SBI branch

Last year, a video showing an argument between an SBI official and a customer at a branch in Karnataka went viral after the customer insisted that the official speak in Kannada. The official refused, saying she would not speak the local language, triggering widespread backlash on social media.

Following the outrage, the SBI official released a video apologising for the incident. Speaking in Kannada with the help of her colleagues, she said, "If I have hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. I will try to cooperate and conduct my business in Kannada going forward."

The controversy also drew the attention of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who later thanked the State Bank of India for taking swift action in the matter.

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(With inputs from agencies)