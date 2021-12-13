Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: PM Modi showers flower petals on construction workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showered flower petals on workers who constructed the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, as he inaugurated the first phase of the project in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, I would also like to thank all my labourer brother and sisters, who shed their sweat to bring this grand complex to life. Even during the difficult Covid-19 times, they made sure that the construction work went on. Just now, I had the privilege of meeting them and seek their blessings,” Prime Minister Modi said, addressing a gathering after opening phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

PM Modi also thanked others involved in building the complex. “I also thank artisans, civil engineers, officials from the district administration, as well as families who had houses on the land on which the corridor was constructed,” he said.

He also congratulated Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the state government, who, he said, worked tirelessly to complete the project.

The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which took place a little after 1pm, was the highlight of day 1 of PM Modi’s 2-day visit to the temple town. He also paid obeisance at the popular Kaal Bhairav Temple, at around 12pm.

At 6pm, Prime Minister Modi will witness the famous Ganga Aarti while on board a ‘Ro-Ro vessel.’