Kashi's renewed capability and form matter of pride for India: PM Modi

Kashi's capability and form are being embellished again and is a matter of pride for the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, PM Modi said, “Seeing you (students) all makes me proud and gives immense satisfaction that you all will take the country to newer heights during 'Amrit Kaal'.”

“You know that we are just 'nimitt matr' (only means). The 'doer' in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there is Mahadev's blessing, that land turns prosperous just like this. Right now, Mahadev is very happy. So with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the 'damru' of development playing in all directions.”

PM Modi distributed prizes to winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita during his visit to Varanasi. He congratulated all winners of the competition and also extended wishes to their parents on their wards' win.

After the ceremony, PM Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali and attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

He is scheduled to visit Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at UPSIDA Agro Park. This will be followed by a public function where the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹13,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency.

The development projects include four laning and six laning of sections of multiple highways, ROB on the Varanasi- Jaunpur rail section near Babatpur, construction of Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1, inauguration of LPG Bottling Plant by HPCL in Sewapuri and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects for the beautification of Varanasi including the rejuvenation of ponds and redevelopment of parks; and for the design and development of 3-D Urban Digital map and database.