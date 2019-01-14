Kashmir a challenge due to Pakistan’s attempt to destabilise state: Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said there has been a remarkable improvement in the country’s internal security in the last four years.

“During the last four years, India has witnessed a 50% drop in Naxalism and extremism in the north-eastern states has declined by 80%,” he said, talking to reporters after inaugurating the SSB sector headquarters building in Lakhimpur.

Describing Kashmir as a challenge, he added, “This was due to Pakistan, which was continuously attempting to destabilise the state with its ‘napak’ (disruptive) activities.”

Lauding the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “The Army, CRPF, J-K police and IB are acting in utmost coordination and discharging their duties sincerely, resulting in elimination of terrorists.”

The Union home minister also said that the India’s economy has risen from ninth position in the world in 2014 to sixth rank thereafter.

“The Indian economy, which the world acknowledges as the fastest growing one, will rank fifth in the next financial year,” he said.

Praising the NDA government’s health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, he said, “No other country in the world has such a universal healthcare scheme.”

When asked about the falling rupee against the dollar, Singh said, “This always happens due to certain factors, including fluctuation in crude oil prices.” But he added, “The power of the Indian economy cannot be judged by the dollar.”

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 17:58 IST