IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Kashmir braces for fresh spell of snowfall; traffic to be disrupted
india news

Kashmir braces for fresh spell of snowfall; traffic to be disrupted

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, widespread rain is likely also likely in the plains of Jammu, IMD added
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:48 AM IST
A shepherd along with a herd of sheep in Ananatnag district south Kashmir. (File photo)

Kashmir is bracing for another spell of snowfall on Friday that is likely to affect air and surface transport once again, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, widespread rain is likely also likely in the plains of Jammu, it added.

“This [fresh snowfall] may lead to temporary disruption of surface and air transportation especially on 23 January [Saturday],” an IMD statement said.

Srinagar experienced another cold night as the mercury plunged to minus 6.1 degrees Celsius (° C). A cold wave has hit the Valley over the last 10 days as the minimum temperatures have been hovering around -7 to 8° C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP