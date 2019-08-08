Kashmir Live Updates: Schools, colleges to reopen from tomorrow in Kashmir

Political tensions, in the aftermath of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories, continued on Thursday after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comment that “anyone can be brought along with money” referring to NSA Ajit Doval’s Wednesday mingling with locals in valley invited sharp criticism from the BJP.

Azad’s visit to the valley was later cut short at the Srinagar airport, and he was told to return to Delhi. Azad’s colleague and Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, stirred the pot by comparing the J&K security clampdown to a “concentration camp”.

However, Congress veteran and J&K statesman Karan Singh objected to a blanket condemnation of the government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir, saying UT status for Ladakh and restoration of women rights for J&K women were some positives worth taking note of.

Earlier on Thursday, India asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision to scale down diplomatic ties with New Delhi and stated that Islamabad’s posturing to present an alarming picture to the world would not deter India from taking decisions on its internal matters including Jammu and Kashmir.

6:43 PM IST All educational institutions in Kashmir to reopen from 9th August, 2019 Also, the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir ordered all government employees ranging from sub-divisional to district levels to report back to their duties.





6:39 PM IST Jammu and Kashmir Government asks all employees to rejoin services The Chief Secretary asked all government employees to report back to their duties. The office of the ZChief Secretary further conveyed that smooth and secure arrangements have been made by the state administration.





6:04 PM IST ‘Pray that no one gets a neighbour like we have’, says Rajnath Singh After Pakistan announced to cut trade and downgrade diplomatic relation with India after New Delhi abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that it is not in India’s hands to change Pakistan. He further added, one can change friends but not neighbours.





5:30 PM IST Army Chief General Bipin Rawat briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Defence Ministry issued a statement where it said that the situation is under control & the Armed forces are in a state of high alert & closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir, according to ANI. Defence Ministry: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today briefed Defence Min Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu&Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border. Overall the situation is under control & the Armed forces are in a state of high alert & closely monitoring the situation. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/H85k4itXLJ — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019





5:28 PM IST Samjhauta Express arrives from Pakistan The driver from the Pakistani side has refused to come to India





4:38 PM IST Helpline numbers announced helpline numbers for J-K residents residing outside the state “DC Office #Srinagar has established two helplines 9419028242, 9419028251. Residents/Students outside state can contact. Families back home are also using these lines to reach out,” tweeted Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary.





3:53 PM IST J-K Governor Malik asks officials to help students return home for Eid The Governor has also sanctioned 1 lakh each to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for J&K students who are studying in other states along with issuing directions to officials to facilitate return of outside students to their states who wish to go to their homes for Eid.





3:40 pm IST Samjhauta Express departed from Wagah railway station Samjhauta Express has departed from Wagah railway station, said the station master. The train is expected to reach at Attari railway station in in few minutes.





3:45 pm IST ‘Got message from Pak that Samjhauta crew members refused to take the train into Indian territory’: Attari railway station master Station master of Attari railway station, Arvind Kunar Gupta said, “We got a message from Pakistan railways that the crew members and guards of Samjhauta Express refused to take the train into Indian territory. They allowed us to send our driver and staff to take the train from Wagha.”





3:30 pm IST Indian train engine to bring Samjhauta Express from Wagha After the Pakistani driver, crew members and guards of Samjhauta Express refused to enter India, Indian Railways is sending a train engine with its driver to Wagha railway station in Pakistan to bring the train to India.





3:00 pm IST Islamabad has stopped the Samjhauta Express train service linking India and Pakistan Islamabad has stopped the Samjhauta Express train service linking India and Pakistan, its Railway minister Sheikh Rasheed informed foreign office, reports Reuters, amid tension in relations between the two nations with Islamabad downgrading diplomatic ties with India and stopping trade ties.





2:55 pm IST Pakistan railways minister says has decided to ‘shut down’ train linking India and Pakistan Pakistan railways minister says has decided to ‘shut down’ train linking India and Pakistan: Sources Reuters





2:50 pm IST Indian Railways crew members escort Samjhauta Express from Wagah to Attari border Indian Railways crew members escort Samjhauta Express from Wagah to Attari border: Sources PTI





2:40 pm IST ‘No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas’ ‘No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas,’ says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on IandB: Geo English





2:35 pm IST PM Modi to address the nation on television at 8 pm Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation will be a television broadcast and will be played out at 8 pm.





2:30 pm IST PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 pm today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 8, 2019





2:04 pm IST ‘Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express services’: Pakistan media Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express services, says Pakistan media, ANI reports.





1:50 pm IST ‘DC Office has established 2 helplines’ ‘Development Commission Office has established 2 helplines 9419028242, 9419028251. Residents/students outside the state can contact. Families back home are also using these lines to reach out,’ says Shahid Chaudhary, Development Commissioner (DC) Srinagar





1:32 pm IST Ghulam Nabi Azad is being sent back to Delhi Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad is being sent back to Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and he were stopped at Srinagar airport today, reports ANI.





1:35 pm IST ‘Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan’:MEA Pakistan ‘Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan,’ says Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan.





1:20 pm IST ‘Kashmir is our internal matter and Pak’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties is a knee-jerk reaction’ Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh tweets Kashmir is our internal matter & Pakistan’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties is a knee-jerk reaction. Both countries must take adequate steps to ensure progress of #KartarpurCorridor isn't jeopardized in light of @pid_gov decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with India — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 8, 2019





12:45 pm IST Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and J-K Cong chief Gulam Ahmed Mir, stopped at Srinagar Airport Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir have been stopped at Srinagar Airport. More details awaited.



