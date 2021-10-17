Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kashmiris not involved in recent civilian killings: Farooq Abdullah
Kashmiris not involved in recent civilian killings: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris.

He also termed these incidents an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory.

“These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris,” Abdullah told reporters here. The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said these killings were an attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley. Two non-locals were shot dead by militants in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Before that, seven civilians, including four from minority communities, were killed by terrorists in Kashmir, triggering fear among the people in the Valley and criticism of the security apparatus by political parties.

Asked about the NSA level talks between India and Pakistan, Abdullah said any initiative that leads to friendship is welcome.

“We should pray and hope that there is friendship between the two countries and we can live (in peace),” he added.

