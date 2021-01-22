Kashmir’s saffron yield breaks decade-old record
Kashmir’s saffron output crossed 13.36 tonnes in 2020, the most in a decade, thanks to a the introduction of a scheme in 2010 to rejuvenate the cultivation of the spice , officials said.
Saffron is reputed to be the world’s most expensive spice and is known as the king of condiments. It fetches between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh per kilogram.
Saffron production peaked in Kashmir in the 1990s with an annual average output of around 15.5 tonnes. It has since declined as saffron fields, mainly in Pampore near Srinagar, depended on rain for irrigation, particularly in September and October. Either too much or too little rain was among the reasons for the decline in production.
The production was 11.72 tonnes in 2015 compared to 1.4 tonnes four years earlier.
Kashmir is the only place in India where saffron is cultivated. It is the region’s second-largest revenue earner after horticulture and is estimated to support around 20,000 families.
Chief agriculture officer Mohammad Qasim Ghani said the credit for the increase in the production goes to the National Mission on Saffron launched in 2010 under which root rejuvenation of the crop and sprinkler irrigation were launched.
Saffron yield in the area where the scheme was implemented has increased to 4.5 to 5 kilograms per hectare, Ghani said. “Kashmir has the potential to produce 6 to 7 kilograms of saffron per hectare. Earlier, in the 1980s, our production was over 6 kilograms {per hectare}.”
Ghani blamed dry weather spells among the reasons for the earlier dip in the yield.
In a tweet, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s office praised the achievement. “Great Achievement: Annual yield of the world’s costliest spice, #Saffron, cultivated in Kashmir has crossed 13 metric tonnes for the first time in the last 10 years.”
Zahoor Ahmad, a saffron grower, said timely rain and snow had boosted production. “We hope that from now onwards the production will keep rising,” Ahmad added.
Officials said saffron is grown across 3,700 hectares in Kashmir compared to 5,500 hectares in the late 1980s. The ₹410 crore National Mission on Saffron Mission has been implemented on 3,500 hectares. Of this, 3,200 hectares of the land is located in Pampore, and the rest in Srinagar and Budgam.
Officials said the mission had helped bring more land under saffron cultivation. Many growers had earlier started converting saffron fields into apple orchards and using them for commercial purposes because of their prime locations, mostly along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Farmers' unions, govt to hold Round 11 of talks on farm laws
- Farmers will discuss the proposal given by the government to hold the implementation of farm laws for 18 months and permission for Republic Day's tractor rally in Friday's meeting.
Kashmir’s saffron yield breaks decade-old record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deadline over, CBI yet to take a call on Babri case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: 10 months on, women running Imphal market seek to reopen shop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt denies RTIs on agri laws citing court hearings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer unions reject offer to put farm laws on hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as CWC meets today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccinations cross 1 million, drive picks up pace in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on plea to ban Mirzapur web series, set up pre-screening body for OTT
- The petition demanded an immediate ban on further screening of the web series and sought directions from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to set up a pre-screening committee for censoring content of similar web series, movies or other programmes release on OTT platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Double temperature checks, regular monitoring keep vaccines safe in Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand at present has over 92,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, after a second consignment was received by the state on Wednesday afternoon. The state received the first consignment of 1.13 lakh vaccines on January 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice on BJP leader's plea, wants Mumbai mayor's response in 15 days
- The plea before the court was made by BJP councillor Prabhakar Tukaram Shinde, who is currently the Group Leader of the BJP in MCGM.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda meets UP ministers, asks them to prep for 2022 assembly polls
- BJP state unit general secretary Ashwani Tyagi said the party’s national chief reviewed the working of the ministers. He applauded the state government and CM Yogi Adityanath for providing momentum to development work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim
- Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox