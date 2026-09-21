Bengaluru, Karnataka has consistently opposed the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats as it was prepared largely on the basis of satellite imagery without adequate ground-level verification and could adversely affect the livelihood and development prospects of people living in the region, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.

Kasturirangan opposes Kasturirangan report, seeks ground level survey of Western ghats

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Initiating the discussion on Western Ghats ecologically sensitive areas in the Legislative Council, he said the issue needed to be taken to its "logical conclusion" as the Centre continued to issue draft notifications despite the state's repeated objections.

"The actual situation can be understood only through physical surveys," Parameshwara said, adding that village-wise verification and survey-number-wise maps should be prepared and submitted to the Centre.

He urged the Council to discuss the pros and cons of the Kasturirangan report and take an objective view before the government takes further decisions.

Parameshwara said the state had to strike a balance between environmental protection and safeguarding the livelihood of people who had been living in the Western Ghats for generations.

"The survival of the Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats, Aravallis, Vindhyas and Himalayas is linked to our own survival. At the same time, we must protect the livelihood of people who have been living there for generations," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Deputy Chief Minister said the Kasturirangan report had identified 20,668 sq km in Karnataka as an Eco-Sensitive Area , covering 10 districts, 33 taluks and 1,576 villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Deputy Chief Minister said the Kasturirangan report had identified 20,668 sq km in Karnataka as an Eco-Sensitive Area , covering 10 districts, 33 taluks and 1,576 villages. {{/usCountry}}

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The districts include Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

He said that after correcting technical discrepancies, the area could come down to 19,252.16 sq km. Of this, 16,114.08 sq km was already covered under national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, reserve forests and other protected categories.

"Therefore, decisions have to be taken regarding the remaining 3,108.08 sq km," he said.

According to Parameshwara, the state government's position was that the remaining areas should be examined at the village and survey-number level rather than being covered by blanket restrictions.

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The Deputy CM recalled that the Kasturirangan report followed the Madhav Gadgil committee report, which had identified 1,29,037 sq km of the Western Ghats and classified it into three eco-sensitive zones.

Following opposition from states and elected representatives, the Centre constituted a High Level Working Group headed by K Kasturirangan in August 2012 to examine the Gadgil report and submit recommendations.

The 11-member Kasturirangan panel submitted its report on April 15, 2013, recommending that around 59,940 sq km across six states be declared an Eco-Sensitive Area.

Subsequent draft notifications proposed 56,825.7 sq km after taking into account changes sought by states, including Kerala.

In Karnataka, the report initially identified 1,576 villages. The latest draft notification proposes 1,449 villages, Parameshwara said.

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The Kasturirangar report's recommendations include restrictions on mining, quarrying and sand mining, with existing leases to be phased out within five years. They also propose restrictions on new thermal power plants and expansion of existing ones, new 'red category' industries, and certain large construction, township and area-development projects.

New hydropower projects would be subject to conditions under the 2006 notification, including a minimum distance of three km between projects, he said.

Parameshwara said the Karnataka government had opposed the Kasturirangan report since 2014, citing concerns over its impact on people living in the Western Ghats.

A state Cabinet sub-committee constituted in 2014 visited the Western Ghats districts in January and February 2015, held public meetings and gathered views before submitting its report to the government, he said.

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The state subsequently communicated its opposition to the Centre and continued to register objections whenever draft notifications were issued.

The Centre had also constituted a committee headed by Sanjay Kumar in April 2022 to examine the issue. The committee visited Karnataka in May that year, and the state conveyed its opposition to the Kasturirangan recommendations, Parameshwara said.

He said the Sanjay Kumar committee was undertaking satellite-based surveys as well as physical verification of habitations, plantations and agricultural land in forest areas, and its tenure had been extended till July 2027.

Despite this, the Centre continued issuing draft notifications, increasing apprehension among people in the region, the Dy CM said.

The Karnataka Cabinet had on September 6, 2024 decided to reject the draft notification issued by the Centre on July 31, 2024, Parameshwara said.

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A subsequent state Cabinet sub-committee held meetings with elected representatives from 39 taluks in the Western Ghats region. The "overwhelming opinion" was against the draft notification and in favour of rejecting the Kasturirangan report, he said.

"The Centre keeps issuing notifications and the state keeps rejecting them. This has to be taken to its logical conclusion," Parameshwara said.

He urged the Council to deliberate on all aspects of the report and provide suggestions to help the government decide its next course of action.

"We have to protect the environment while safeguarding the interests of people living in the Western Ghats and future generations," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.