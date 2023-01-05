'Kaunsa aisa jeevanu hai': UP deputy chief minister on Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said studies are being conducted to find out why Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold. "Akhir wo kaun sa jeevanu hai jisse thand nahi lagti!" the deputy chief minister said on Wednesday. A video of the interview is viral. "There are many news reports about Rahul Gandhi not feeling cold in 3-4 degree temperatures. Research is going on from where he has got his immunity. We have asked our experts to find out," the deputy chief minister said. Read | ‘Thand nhi lag rhi…’: Rahul Gandhi shares t-shirt ‘secret’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch

Rahul Gandhi roaming in a t-shirt without feeling cold has been a constant subject of discourse which has been addressed by the Congress leader himself as Rahul Gandhi said he is not feeling cold because he is not scared of cold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Gandhi too answered similar questions on why his brother in not feeling cold. "He is wearing the shield of truth. God will keep him safe," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Tha Bharat Jodo Yatra began in September from Kanyakumari. Rahu Gandhi's t-shirt became a topic of discussion as the temperature started dipping and the Yatra reached north India but there was no change in Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt. He said he was constantly asked whether he was feeling cold but the poor people of India are never asked this question.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON