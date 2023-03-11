Kavitha questioned for 9 hours in liquor case, summoned again on March 16

K Kavitha was questioned for almost nine hours in the ED office on Saturday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and has been summoned again on March 16. The BRS MLC and the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived for questioning at around 11am and left the ED office at around 8pm. Kavitha has been linked to the Delhi excise policy case as a prominent member of the South Cartel of the alleged scam. She was earlier questioned by CBI. After former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested, ED summoned Kavitha for questioning.

Telangana chief minister KCR apprehended that Kavitha would be arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with the liquor policy case. (ANI )

Kavitha was called to be confronted with an arrested in the case, reports said. Kavitha was in Delhi as she staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the women's reservation bill. On Saturday, she arrived at the ED office straight from his father's official residence on Tughlak Road.

Apart from Kavitha, the South Cartel, according to the ED, comprises Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh), his son Raghav Magunta. Hydebarad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai was allegedly the frontman of this group which is accused of paying a huge kickback to the AAP government.

KCR on Friday apprehended that Kavitha will be arrested by the ED. “There are reports that the ED authorities might arrest Kavitha after questioning her in the case. We shall see what they do. Let them arrest her, but it would not demoralise us,” KCR said.

