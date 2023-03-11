‘ED might arrest Kavitha’: KCR hits out at ‘misuse’ of agencies

Hyderabad Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI)

Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday accused the Centre of using central probe agencies to target their leaders, adding that his daughter and lawmaker K Kavitha might soon be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case.

“There are reports that the ED authorities might arrest Kavitha after questioning her in the case. We shall see what they do. Let them arrest her, but it would not demoralise us,” KCR, as the chief minister is popularly called, said while addressing an extended general body meeting of the BRS at Telangana Bhavan.

Stating that the BJP government at the Centre has been targeting the BRS leaders in a systematic manner, the chief minister said the central agencies started with the party ministers and MPs and was now targeting his daughter.

“They have been harassing our party leaders by issuing notices and conducting raids. Yet, we have not been cowed down. There is no question of yielding to the pressure tactics of the Centre. We shall continue our fight till we pull down the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre,” KCR said.

The chief minister’s comments come in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s summons to Kavitha, asking her to appear before the agency for questioning in New Delhi on Saturday, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The BRS chief ruled out the possibility of going in for early elections in Telangana. “The elections will be held as per schedule in December. Let us plan our party programmes accordingly. We shall hold constituency-wise meetings to take the programmes of the government into the people,” he said.

There has been a talk in the party for the last few days that the chief minister might prefer holding early elections in the state in the event of the arrest of Kavitha by the ED in the Delhi liquor policy case.

“The sudden decision of KCR to hold an emergency meeting of the party general body meeting led to the talk that he might make an announcement on early elections in the state to gain advantage over the BJP, as the party is gearing up for a statewide agitation in the event of the arrest of Kavitha,” a senior BRS leader said.

However, at the Friday’s meeting, KCR suggested a plan of action for the party leaders till December. “We shall hold our party foundation day celebrations at Warangal on April 27, where we shall organise a big public rally,” the BRS chief said.

KCR asked the party leaders to go into the people and try to focus on addressing the people’s issues. “If necessary, the party leaders could even take up padayatra to reach out to the maximum number of people,” he said.

The BRS chief said the BJP was not able to tolerate the goodwill gained by the state government by implementing developmental and welfare schemes that had become a role model for the entire country. “That is why, the BJP government at the Centre has been targeting us,” he said.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said the BRS general body meeting appeared like a condolence meeting, as KCR had sensed the inevitable. “The fear of his daughter going behind the bars was clearly evident in his speech. He has realised that his family has to pack its bags. That is why he is enacting a drama in the name of fighting against the BJP at the national level,” Sanjay said.

