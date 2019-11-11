KBC-like test to enter over 300 government schools in Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:48 IST

School students in Madhya Pradesh may not fear to face questions on general knowledge any more with a test based on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) coming to their aid.

The state’s school education department is preparing to test the students’ knowledge on the pattern of the popular television game show hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, said an official.

Initially, the test will be introduced in about 315 schools across the state for students of Classes 8, 9 and 10, according to the official.

“Madhya Pradesh school education department is aiming at getting students to prepare for the competitive examinations by enhancing their general knowledge and subject knowledge through the quiz programmes which is a first in the state,” the official cited above said.

“There will be an extra class for the students of Class 8, 9 and 10 in these schools where there will be desktop computers and teachers will ask questions on the pattern of KBC,” said the officer.

The test based on the subjects will be held every month and the best student of the month award will be given to them based on their performance. Students will be provided with questions to practise to enhance their knowledge.

“The students will be given two lifelines - 50-50 and ‘Ask the Audience’. The audience in this case, of course, will be the other students in the class. Chance will be given to a student in a month to sit on the ‘Hot seat’,” another officer of the department said.

School education department’s additional director Kamna Acharya said the pilot project was started in 60 government schools of Dhar and Sehore, where computer and internet facilities were available. The project was started in coordination with educational trust Moinee Foundation, Acharya added.

“The questions for the quiz were developed on the basis of curriculum of all subjects including maths, science, social science etc. The students, who hardly showed interest in learning theoretical answers, showed a keen interest in learning to answer objective questions of the quiz under the pilot project,” she said.

“Seeing the result and enhanced level of knowledge, now, it is being expanded to about 315 government schools of the state. The selection of schools was done on the basis of the existing infrastructure of the school,” she added.

Bhopal’s district education officer, Nitin Saxena, said teachers will be trained for the quiz.

“A monitoring room will also be set up to guide teachers and to evaluate the performance of students. The students will be provided separate login ID to practice,” Saxena said.

Moinee Foundation’s state coordinator Vijay Vyas said they are working in four states in coordination with their school education departments to improve the quality of education.

“In MP, we have developed online as well as offline programmes so that students in the tribal area and rural area can take benefit from the same,” Vyas said.