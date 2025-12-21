KC Venugopal Slams Modi Government for Weakening MGNREGA, calls for nationwide action

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Sunday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), saying that it has been reduced from a legal right to a "favour". Venugopal alleged that the BJP-led government has weakened the scheme by restricting funds and centralising decision-making.(Sansad TV)

His remarks come after the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill) during the Winter Session of Parliament.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, "The Modi government has effectively dismantled MGNREGA - by converting it from a right to a favour." He stressed that MGNREGA was never meant to be a welfare handout. "MGNREGA was a legal right to work, not a welfare handout," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the BJP-led government has weakened the scheme by restricting funds and centralising decision-making. "By capping funds, centralising control, and altering its demand-driven nature, the BJP has turned this right into a budget-dependent scheme," he said, claiming that the move has pushed "crores of rural families into insecurity and distress."

Announcing protests against this Bill, the Congress leader said, "In protest, the Congress Party is holding nationwide protests today in all district headquarters across the country, standing with workers whose livelihoods and dignity are under attack."

He further said the issue would be discussed at the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for December 27. "This serious assault on the right to work will be also discussed at the Congress Working Committee meeting on 27 December, where the party will deliberate and decide the future course of action," Venugopal said.

Outlining the party's next steps, Venugopal said Congress workers would mark the party's Foundation Day with grassroots programmes. “Subsequently, on 28 December - our Foundation Day - Congress workers will hold programs in Mandals and Panchayats across India, carrying the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, reaffirming our commitment to his ideals and to the constitutional promise of justice, dignity, and the right to work,” Venugopal's X post further read.

During the recently concluded winter session, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation hours after the Lok Sabha passed it.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22, the fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states will be 60:40, while for the Northeastern states, the Himalayan states, and the Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows state governments to notify in advance a period aggregating up to 60 days in a financial year, covering peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting.