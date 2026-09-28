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KC Venugopal targeted in Facebook posts, case registered against five people

Venugopal's name was also among those being discussed for the post, and the accused allegedly posted on social media opposing his candidature, police said.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 09:54:22 IST
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A case has been registered against five people for allegedly posting defamatory and objectionable content on Facebook targeting AICC general secretary K C Venugopal here, police said on Monday.

The case was registered by the Alappuzha Cyber Police following a complaint. (File Photo/ANI)
The case was registered by the Alappuzha Cyber Police following a complaint. (File Photo/ANI)

The case was registered by the Alappuzha Cyber Police following a complaint by advocate Johnson Abraham on Sunday night.

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According to police, the accused persons allegedly published derogatory and objectionable posts targeting Venugopal on various dates between May 11 and July 19, with the alleged intention of creating hatred and provoking a breach of public peace.

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Police said the posts were made when discussions were underway about the candidate for the chief minister's post after the UDF won the state assembly election.

Venugopal's name was also among those being discussed for the post, and the accused allegedly posted on social media opposing his candidature, police said.

Police said details of the accused and their posts have been collected, and they would be interrogated soon.

 
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