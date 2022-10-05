‘KCR a brand ambassador of liquor’

Hyderabad

Slamming chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao after a TRS leader was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals, Congress leader Madhu Yashki on Tuesday called him a “brand ambassador of liquor”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that KCR is “known for his drinking habits”.

This comes after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals in Warangal, a day ahead of the possible launch of KCR’s national party on Wednesday. He distributed 200 chicken and liquor bottles to labourers. The cutouts of KCR and Minister KTR were seen in the video.

Speaking to ANI, Yashki alleged that KCR is trying to make the people and youth of the state “addicted to liquor and drugs”.

“KCR is a brand ambassador of liquor. He not only drinks liquor but is also involved in the liquor scam. So this establishes that the TRS party supremo is known for his drinking habits. His passion for drinking and the way he is promoting liquor sales in Telangana. Instead of giving jobs, he is distributing liquor,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yashki cautioned the people of the country stating that the chief minister has “looted and cheated” the people of the state.

“The people of India should be aware that Telangana CM is a drunken chief minister. He looted and cheated the people of Telangana. Image if this person comes at the national level. They are trying to make the youth of Telangana addicted to liquor and drugs. The TRS workers are doing this to please their leader,” he alleged.