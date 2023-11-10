close_game
News / India News / KCR files papers from Gajwel, Kamareddy, holds roadshows

KCR files papers from Gajwel, Kamareddy, holds roadshows

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Nov 10, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has filed his nominations for two assembly constituencies. He declared movable assets worth ₹17.84 crore, an increase of over ₹7.40 crore since the last election. He also declared an annual income of ₹1.60 crore and immovable assets worth ₹8.50 crore.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday filed his nominations from two separate assembly constituencies – Gajwel of Siddipet district and Kamareddy of Kamareddy district.

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao waves to the supporters during a roadshow on his way to file the nomination papers from the Gajwel constituency for the State Assembly elections, in Siddipet on Thursday. (ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao waves to the supporters during a roadshow on his way to file the nomination papers from the Gajwel constituency for the State Assembly elections, in Siddipet on Thursday. (ANI)

Accompanied by senior party leaders from the constituency, KCR went in an open-top jeep in a procession to the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), where he handed over the nomination papers to the Revenue Divisional Officer. He waved at the BRS party activists and public, which had gathered all along the route to the integrated government official complex.

Later, he flew down to Kamareddy in his chopper and filed the nomination papers with the returning officer at the Kamareddy RDO. He was accompanied by sitting Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan and other party leaders.

In his affidavit submitted to the returning officers of both the assembly constituencies, KCR has declared that he has movable assets worth 17.84 crore on his name, including 2.96 lakh cash in hand, deposits in various banks and financial institutions worth 11.16 crore and 6.47 crore worth investments in shares of the media houses – Telangana Publications and Telangana Broadcasting Services, besides gold and jewellery worth 17.40 lakh.

During December 2018 assembly elections, KCR had declared his personal movable assets worth 10.40 crore. Thus, there is an increase of over 7.40 crore in the value of his movable assets.

The chief minister also showed an annual income of 1.60 crore from various sources as per the income tax return submitted for 2022-23. In the December 2018 elections, he had declared his annual income as 2.07 crore.

Besides, KCR has also declared that there are movable assets worth 7.78 crore in the name of his wife Shobha and that of his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) at 9.81 crore.

With regard to his immovable assets, the chief minister declared in the affidavit that he owns assets worth 8.50 crore, which includes his residential bungalow at Banjara Hills and a house in Karimnagar. As the head of HUF, he also owns immovable assets worth 15 crore, which includes the value of his farmhouse and other buildings, besides agriculture lands to the extent of around 54 acres at Erravelli village of Markook block in Siddipet.

KCR also declared that he also has total liabilities of 17.27 crore on his personal behalf and another 7.23 crore as head of HUF.

Interestingly, the chief minister declared that he doesn’t have a personal car of his own, as he moves in the convoy of vehicles provided to him by the government. He, however, said he owns other vehicles like tractors and trucks as the head of HUF, used for his farms at Erravelli.

The chief minister declared his profession as an agriculturist and said his wife K Shobha is a housewife.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
