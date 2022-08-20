KCR holds show of strength ahead of Shah’s T’gana visit

In a show of strength, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode assembly seat by-election, in Nalgonda district just a day before Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Ahead of the public meeting, a mass car rally was also organised by the TRS karyakartas from Hyderabad to Munugode.

During the rally, TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accused the central government of not deciding on the state’s share of Krishna river water and also of taking up several anti-people measures, even as he talked of working with the Left parties in future.

Rao, also known as KCR, alleged that the Centre has not decided on the share of the river water “even after eight years since Telangana’s formation.”

“Union home minister Amit Shah who will address a public meeting at Munugode on Sunday should say as to why the Centre has not decided on the matter,” he said. “I am demanding this from the Union home minister. I am demanding that (you) say tomorrow at Munugode as to what is your central government’s policy, why are you not deciding on the share in Krishna waters and your inefficiency,” he said.

Sitting Congress MLA from Munugode K Rajagopal Reddy recently quit the party and his post, saying only the Bharatiya Janata Party can put an end to the “family rule” of TRS in Telangana. His resignation necessitated the bypoll though its schedule has not been announced yet.

He will join the BJP in presence of Amit Shah on Sunday and is expected to seek re-election from Munugode on a BJP ticket.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) earlier today declared support to TRS in the by-election. CPI Telangana unit’s assistant secretary Palla Venkat Reddy attended the TRS meeting and announced backing the TRS in the bypoll.

Talking about the CPI’s decision to support TRS, Rao said the party and the Left should work together in the future.

“This fight is not going to end in a day. From Munugode to Delhi, our unity should continue,” the chief minister said.

“Till the life of the poor, the farmers is improved, our fight should continue by uniting all the progressive forces. It is not just confined to Munugode bypoll. I submit that CPI, CPI-M, TRS, and other forces which are active should work together in the future also,” he said. The bypoll to Munugode is unnecessary, he added.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLC Ram Chander Rao said he is confident that the party will win Munugode.

”Amit Shah is visiting Munugode and Rajgopal Reddy will join the party with his followers on August 21. Like in Huzurabad and Dubbaka, Munugode will be won by the BJP.KCR is afraid and therefore he organised a meeting on August 20. He wants to show his muscle power and is misusing government and money power,” he said.

