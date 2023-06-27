KCR reaches Maharashtra on two-day visit, ahead of assembly elections

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday reached Maharashtra on a two-day visit to step up the party activities in the state, besides visiting prominent temples.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed by supporters, in Solapur on Monday. (ANI)

KCR left his Pragati Bhavan official bungalow by road, in a huge convoy of over 600 vehicles with his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior party leaders.

The convoy stretched up to six kilometres, an official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The chief minister first arrived in Solapur on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, he will offer prayers at Vitthal temple in Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, an auspicious day for devotees. The Telangana chief minister would also shower rose petals from a helicopter on warkaris (pilgrims), devotees of Lord Vitthal who undertake the wari (pilgrimage) on foot from across the state and reach Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The Warkari sect has a strong following in rural Maharashtra, especially among farmers, who are being wooed by KCR’s party to build its base in the western state.

The 6 km long convoy interacted with people en route and functionaries initiated a membership drive, the BRS said in a statement.

After seeking the blessing of Lord Vitthal, KCR will address a gathering in Sarkoli of Pandharpur. He is also likely to visit Tulja Bhavani temple in Tuljapur of neighbouring Osmanabad district on Tuesday afternoon.

“In Solapur, the CM would inspect weaving industry and handloom units on Tuesday before leaving for Pandharpur and Tulja Bhavani temple,” the Telangana CMO said.

KCR has been expanding the party network in Maharashtra for the last few months. He has addressed four rallies in Nanded, Aurangabad and Nagpur. He has also inaugurated the party’s first office at Nagpur, on June 15, as part of his plan to consolidate the support base for the BRS in the neighbouring state.

